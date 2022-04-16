Zacks: Analysts Expect Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.19). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cyxtera Technologies.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $178.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.71 million. Cyxtera Technologies’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on CYXT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cyxtera Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYXT. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth $103,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth $46,000. BC Partners Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth $425,955,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at $617,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CYXT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.17. 262,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Cyxtera Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

