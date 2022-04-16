Zacks: Analysts Expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $441.06 Million

Brokerages expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) to announce $441.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $420.00 million and the highest is $458.80 million. Helmerich & Payne posted sales of $296.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $409.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.10 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on HP. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $6,381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $24,724,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth $21,520,000. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,818.0% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 783,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after buying an additional 742,643 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 643.0% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 843,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,992,000 after buying an additional 730,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,718,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $419,921,000 after purchasing an additional 521,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HP traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $48.87. The stock had a trading volume of 825,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.94. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -34.84%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

