Zacks: Analysts Expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) will report sales of $41.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.00 million and the lowest is $32.49 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported sales of $22.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year sales of $183.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $153.76 million to $240.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $196.22 million, with estimates ranging from $176.20 million to $218.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRP. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

In other news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $221,488.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $60,158,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock valued at $60,411,170 in the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 285.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 82,289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 60,931 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 144,630 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $1,590,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $996,000. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRP stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 482,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.69. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 296.01%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

