Zacks: Analysts Expect ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) will post sales of $190.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ReNew Energy Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $155.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $226.50 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global will report full year sales of $905.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $885.98 million to $921.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ReNew Energy Global.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth $96,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth $178,500,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth $8,329,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth $6,502,000. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 579,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. ReNew Energy Global has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08.

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

