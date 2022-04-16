Zacks: Analysts Expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $914.64 Million

Equities analysts expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) to post sales of $914.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $898.00 million and the highest is $932.60 million. ResMed reported sales of $768.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year sales of $3.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.11.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.86, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,593. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,935,000 after buying an additional 360,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ResMed by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,699,351,000 after purchasing an additional 255,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $774,518,000 after purchasing an additional 80,251 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in ResMed by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,385,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,125,000 after purchasing an additional 44,070 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $293,743,000. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.21. The stock had a trading volume of 424,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,279. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.33. ResMed has a 52 week low of $187.09 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

