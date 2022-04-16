Zacks: Analysts Expect Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.24. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Third Coast Bancshares.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.67 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCBX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.27. 10,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,174. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Third Coast Bancshares has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $30.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

