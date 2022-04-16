Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $511.62 Million

Analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) will post sales of $511.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $517.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $504.00 million. Kennametal reported sales of $484.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Kennametal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kennametal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,766,000 after buying an additional 161,107 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,917,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,219,000 after purchasing an additional 174,596 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,865,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,845,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,177,000 after purchasing an additional 35,719 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,422,000 after purchasing an additional 142,417 shares during the period.

NYSE:KMT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.02. The stock had a trading volume of 565,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,614. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.22. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

