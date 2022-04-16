Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. LightPath Technologies posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LPTH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.73.

In related news, Director Darcie Peck bought 22,500 shares of LightPath Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 29,500 shares of company stock worth $60,880. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPTH traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,854. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.55.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

