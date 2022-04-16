Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.98 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) will announce $2.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.55 billion and the highest is $4.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $11.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.18 billion to $12.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $13.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis.

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $727.94.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total value of $607,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,459 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,797 in the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,069,457,000 after purchasing an additional 244,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,799,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,031,184,000 after purchasing an additional 159,817 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,725,000 after purchasing an additional 237,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.13 on Monday, hitting $733.02. The stock had a trading volume of 795,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,631. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $478.40 and a twelve month high of $747.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $660.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $631.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

