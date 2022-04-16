Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. REV Group posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow REV Group.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.44 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered REV Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

REVG stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.45. 305,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,655. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 2.26. REV Group has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $22.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in REV Group by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in REV Group by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in REV Group by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in REV Group by 13,784.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in REV Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REV Group (REVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.