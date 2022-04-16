Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSE:SDPI) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Superior Drilling Products’ earnings. Superior Drilling Products posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Superior Drilling Products.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SDPI stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 million, a PE ratio of -52.00 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05. Superior Drilling Products has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.38.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

