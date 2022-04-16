Zacks: Brokerages Expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.62 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.58 billion. CNH Industrial posted sales of $7.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year sales of $21.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.83 billion to $22.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $23.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.68 billion to $23.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in CNH Industrial by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CNH Industrial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 207.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNHI traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.77. 2,884,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,893,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.70. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3072 per share. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

