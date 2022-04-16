Zacks: Brokerages Expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Post Earnings of $6.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) to post earnings of $6.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.26. Deere & Company posted earnings per share of $5.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year earnings of $22.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.09 to $23.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $26.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.37 to $29.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.06.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,994,236,000 after acquiring an additional 102,269 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 6.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,630,000 after acquiring an additional 195,535 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 60.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $959,748,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after buying an additional 593,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

DE traded up $9.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $436.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,829. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.68. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $320.50 and a 1 year high of $439.41. The company has a market cap of $133.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.28%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

