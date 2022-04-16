Zacks: Brokerages Expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to Post $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Horace Mann Educators reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE HMN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.60. 140,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average is $39.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.76%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $61,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,165,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,973,000 after purchasing an additional 39,045 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,976,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,520,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,848,000 after acquiring an additional 48,589 shares during the period. KEMPER Corp purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter valued at about $32,573,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 21.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 793,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 138,839 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

