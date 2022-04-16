Zacks: Brokerages Expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) to post $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. Illumina posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year sales of $5.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Illumina.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.91.

ILMN traded down $6.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $336.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,962. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. Illumina has a twelve month low of $302.79 and a twelve month high of $526.00.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,830 shares of company stock worth $1,709,023 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Illumina by 321.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,028 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 25.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 22.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.2% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Illumina by 122.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 64,303 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,082,000 after purchasing an additional 35,359 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illumina (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illumina (ILMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.