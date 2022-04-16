Zacks: Brokerages Expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) will announce $150.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.50 million. Orion Group posted sales of $153.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year sales of $651.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $636.46 million to $670.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $694.77 million, with estimates ranging from $690.65 million to $698.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $162.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.69 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Orion Group by 594.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Orion Group by 318.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORN traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,026. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $77.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

About Orion Group (Get Rating)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.