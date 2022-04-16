Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) to report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Verra Mobility reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verra Mobility.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verra Mobility presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.05. 654,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $18.13.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 30,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 64,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $19,561,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 27,754 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,412,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,234,000 after purchasing an additional 292,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility (Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verra Mobility (VRRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.