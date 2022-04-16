Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.13.

Shares of CRTO opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average of $34.56. Criteo has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $276.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.01 million. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Criteo will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $61,679.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,739 shares of company stock worth $74,452 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Criteo by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Criteo by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Criteo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

