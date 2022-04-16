Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) to Sell

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of UBA opened at $18.31 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $748.51 million, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 35.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

