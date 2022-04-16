Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kore Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KORE Group Holdings Inc. provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Kore Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Kore Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kore Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kore Group from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.35.

NYSE KORE opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39. Kore Group has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kore Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KORE. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,068,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kore Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,153,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kore Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,210,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kore Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,033,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kore Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,006,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kore Group

