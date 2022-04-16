Zacks Investment Research Lowers Teradata (NYSE:TDC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Teradata is benefiting from increasing recurring revenues. Moreover, solid growth in public cloud annual recurring revenues owing to the growing customer migration to Vantage in the cloud is contributing well to the top-line growth. Cost improvements in subscription and cloud business remains a tailwind. Also, the company is gaining momentum among customers on the back of its analytics platform, Vantage on-prem. We note that solid demand in Europe, the Middle East & Africa remains a positive. Further, strong efforts to expand cloud-based features of the Vantage platform are other positives. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Yet, weak perpetual revenues due to strategic shifts to subscription models remain concerns. Further, intensifying competition poses risk to Teradata’s market position.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TDC. Bank of America boosted their price target on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.09.

Teradata stock opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. Teradata has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $59.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.67.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. Teradata had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $289,969.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,853,912. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 41.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,941,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,674,000 after acquiring an additional 564,947 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Teradata by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 185,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 140.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 187,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 109,917 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

