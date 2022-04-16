Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RxSight has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Shares of RxSight stock opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. RxSight has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 15.91, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. Equities analysts expect that RxSight will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

