Zeepin Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (ZPT)

Zeepin (ZPT) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $342,201.59 and $156,851.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00045523 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,019.80 or 0.07468594 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,399.91 or 0.99917295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00041620 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

