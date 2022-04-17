-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Genius Sports reported earnings per share of ($1.68) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genius Sports.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.72 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 225.61%. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on GENI shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Genius Sports by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Genius Sports by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 13,108 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Genius Sports by 279.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 475,799 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GENI traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $3.93. 1,267,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,720. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

