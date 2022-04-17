-$0.18 EPS Expected for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Skillz’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.17). Skillz reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Skillz.

Get Skillz alerts:

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Skillz’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

In related news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer bought 101,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Sloan purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Skillz by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253,320 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Skillz by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 21,632,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,943,000 after purchasing an additional 366,338 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 125.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after buying an additional 7,832,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,255,000 after buying an additional 471,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,535,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,623,000 after buying an additional 1,361,570 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKLZ stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,493,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,307,396. Skillz has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $24.88. The company has a market cap of $983.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58.

About Skillz (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skillz (SKLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.