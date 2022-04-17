$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Teradyne posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

Shares of TER stock opened at $106.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.14. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.93%.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,775 shares of company stock worth $2,901,506 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,687,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,672,000 after buying an additional 56,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,015,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,669,000 after buying an additional 170,413 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,187,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,764,000 after buying an additional 215,804 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,932,000 after buying an additional 1,967,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,189,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

