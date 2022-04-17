$0.93 EPS Expected for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) to post $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.91. Regency Centers posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Regency Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on REG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $70.58 on Tuesday. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.02. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.48%.

In other news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 820.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 28,362 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 257,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,088 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,899,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 215,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 27,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

