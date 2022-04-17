$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Helios Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on HLIO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

Shares of HLIO traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.30. 124,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,924. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average of $87.45. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $114.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Helios Technologies by 238.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 50,994 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Helios Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $971,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 13.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

