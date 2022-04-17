$1.20 EPS Expected for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. Churchill Downs reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year earnings of $9.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $10.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.37 to $13.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Churchill Downs.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 112.2% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,018,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,471,000 after buying an additional 538,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,045,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 63.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 732,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,817,000 after buying an additional 283,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,812,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,165.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after buying an additional 82,293 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.70. 116,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.13. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $175.01 and a one year high of $262.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.49.

About Churchill Downs (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.