-$1.21 EPS Expected for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMDGet Rating) to report ($1.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.12) and the lowest is ($1.26). Relmada Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.25) to ($4.97). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.67) to ($2.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.20). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

NASDAQ RLMD opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.10. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 27.6% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

