-$1.50 EPS Expected for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.37). Natera reported earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 102.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($6.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.84) to ($5.57). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.83) to ($4.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.08.

Natera stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,419. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average is $79.01. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.87. Natera has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $129.09.

In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $83,778.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $220,975.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $1,030,661. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Natera by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 395.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 343,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,084,000 after acquiring an additional 274,205 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Natera by 530.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 122,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 102,720 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,900,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

