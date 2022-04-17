$1.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88. Tyler Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $7.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.46.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded down $13.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $404.83. 133,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,969. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $384.38 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $430.47 and a 200-day moving average of $479.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 19.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.7% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $649,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

