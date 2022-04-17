$104.38 Million in Sales Expected for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) to report $104.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.50 million and the lowest is $104.30 million. SPS Commerce posted sales of $90.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year sales of $443.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $442.50 million to $444.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $509.43 million, with estimates ranging from $507.00 million to $511.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.88.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.63. 107,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,124. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.84. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $91.05 and a 12 month high of $174.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 0.81.

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 16,843 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total value of $2,175,610.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $456,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,080,636 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.