1,060 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE LLY traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $301.86. 1,898,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,721. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.25. The company has a market cap of $287.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $314.00.
A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.39.
In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
