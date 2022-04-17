10,606 Shares in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Purchased by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,606 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,060,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,963 shares during the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 6,746,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,292 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,044,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,944,000 after purchasing an additional 138,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,259,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,212,000 after purchasing an additional 230,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

Shares of NYSE NOK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.11. 21,080,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,624,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.80. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $6.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.66.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Profile (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

