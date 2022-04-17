$117.30 Million in Sales Expected for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) to post sales of $117.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.80 million and the highest is $117.80 million. Payoneer Global posted sales of $100.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full year sales of $535.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $534.93 million to $536.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $654.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $139.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Payoneer Global’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

NASDAQ PAYO traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,920,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,491. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. Payoneer Global has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 23.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,442,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938,027 shares in the last quarter. W Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth about $99,398,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter worth about $104,369,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,575,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,979,000 after buying an additional 1,256,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,193,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,474,000 after buying an additional 27,388 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

