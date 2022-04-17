11,700 Shares in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Acquired by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSEC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:PSEC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 933,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,367. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 144.46% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $175.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is presently 29.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prospect Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

About Prospect Capital (Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.