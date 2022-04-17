$13.80 Million in Sales Expected for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) will post sales of $13.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. Sequans Communications posted sales of $12.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year sales of $69.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.70 million to $70.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $104.75 million, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $106.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sequans Communications in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sequans Communications by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth $50,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sequans Communications by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQNS opened at $2.63 on Thursday. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.29.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

