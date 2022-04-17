$138.26 Million in Sales Expected for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) to announce $138.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $189.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.38 million. Purple Innovation reported sales of $186.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year sales of $751.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $701.70 million to $797.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $845.58 million, with estimates ranging from $750.80 million to $931.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.99 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRPL. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

NASDAQ:PRPL traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.55. 1,294,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 1,797,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $12,996,250.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,907,545 shares of company stock worth $27,392,550. Corporate insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 16,805,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566,341 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Purple Innovation by 273.8% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,858,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,470,000 after buying an additional 3,558,670 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,065,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Purple Innovation by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,483,000 after buying an additional 2,645,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Purple Innovation by 726.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,126,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after buying an additional 1,869,377 shares in the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

