$154.46 Million in Sales Expected for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) to announce $154.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.90 million and the highest is $155.19 million. Rapid7 posted sales of $117.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year sales of $686.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $680.40 million to $690.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $839.04 million, with estimates ranging from $800.40 million to $852.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RPD shares. TheStreet cut Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.56.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $29,260.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,336.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,660,472 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth about $223,943,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,978,000 after purchasing an additional 570,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,551,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Rapid7 by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,468,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,851,000 after purchasing an additional 244,379 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,930,000.

NASDAQ:RPD traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.82. 477,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,273. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

