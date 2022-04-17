$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) will report $2.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.16 billion. TFI International reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year sales of $8.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $9.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on TFII. Bank of America cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.17.

Shares of TFII opened at $81.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. TFI International has a 52-week low of $73.86 and a 52-week high of $120.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFII. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

