$2.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) to report $2.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.25 billion. Constellation Brands reported sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year sales of $9.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $10.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.42.

STZ traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $251.42. The stock had a trading volume of 780,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,238. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,688.89%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 55,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after buying an additional 10,834 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

