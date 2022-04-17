$2.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.59 and the lowest is $2.26. Universal Health Services reported earnings of $2.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year earnings of $12.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.41 to $12.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.58 to $14.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.58.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.14. The company had a trading volume of 390,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,418. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Universal Health Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

