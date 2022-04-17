2,388 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Acquired by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786,406 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after buying an additional 4,477,785 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 99.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,132,000 after buying an additional 2,740,549 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,162,000 after buying an additional 1,668,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,319,000 after buying an additional 1,229,381 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.47.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $84.76. 16,348,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,175,134. The stock has a market cap of $148.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $76.25 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.00.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

