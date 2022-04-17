$241.60 Million in Sales Expected for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) to report $241.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $241.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $242.50 million. Paylocity reported sales of $186.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year sales of $832.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $830.98 million to $833.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $999.20 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCTY. Piper Sandler raised Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.25.

Paylocity stock opened at $200.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.00 and its 200 day moving average is $231.99. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $154.26 and a twelve month high of $314.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.80 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $9,570,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

