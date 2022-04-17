25,741 Shares in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000. Advisor Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNMA. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 969,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,209,000 after purchasing an additional 36,614 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,442,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,333,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 23,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,080,000.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ GNMA opened at $46.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.02. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $50.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.