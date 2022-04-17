2,587 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Purchased by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 38,342 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 298.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 281,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,625,000 after purchasing an additional 210,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,576,000. 56.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,233. The stock has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.51 and a twelve month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.14.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $219,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $147,325.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,975 shares of company stock worth $9,821,709 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

