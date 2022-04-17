$285.41 Million in Sales Expected for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) will report sales of $285.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $286.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $284.76 million. LendingTree reported sales of $272.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. LendingTree’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TREE shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $104.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.45. LendingTree has a one year low of $90.97 and a one year high of $250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,114,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,215,000 after acquiring an additional 815,531 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,751,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,807,000. HST Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,992,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,923,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

