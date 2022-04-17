2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TWOU. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on 2U in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised 2U from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45. 2U has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The company has a market cap of $903.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.11.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $243.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul A. Maeder acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek acquired 26,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $251,025.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 169,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,012. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

