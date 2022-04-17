389,736 Shares in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 389,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 1.41% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLJP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period.

Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.71. 35,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,115. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $25.37 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78.

